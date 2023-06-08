German trade body backs ‘Alliance against Sexism’

"The industry is taking note of the current debate very carefully," says the BDKV amid claims against Rammstein singer Till Lindemann

In the wake of sexual misconduct accusations being levelled at Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, German trade association BDKV has added its support to the Alliance against Sexism.

The Alliance against Sexism coalition is led by family minister Lisa Paus, who has proposed changes for the music business including protective areas for women at concerts and the use of “awareness teams” to regularly check what is happening backstage.

The BDKV is offering to contribute its experiences and measures to the initiative to provide “the greatest possible guarantee of safe spaces for everyone”. The organisation recently launched a new advisory and information service on the topic of sexual abuse, and stresses that it “resolutely opposes harassment and abuse, whether in front of or behind the stage or at the workplace”.

“The industry is taking note of the current debate very carefully,” says Johannes Everke, MD of the BDKV. “In all of this, we do not see any systemic or specific problem across our entire industry. Rather, it is a fundamental societal problem that power structures or power imbalances are repeatedly abused. It is therefore urgently necessary to deal with this and to find ways to prevent it. We will do our part to actively help solve the problems.”

The move comes amid a string of allegations regarding Lindemann’s behaviour, which Rammstein deny.

The Guardian reports that multiple women have come forward to describe a systematic process whereby young female fans were recruited, either on social media or at concerts, to have sex with Lindemann during and after Rammstein shows. The selected women are said to have been given access to a so-called “Row Zero” – a restricted area directly in front of the stage.

The claims followed one fan’s allegation that her drink had been spiked at an afterparty in Vilnius, Lithuania last month.

“The accusations have hit us all very hard and we take them extremely seriously”

Rammstein are currently in the midst of a four-night spell at Munich’s Olympic Stadium as part of their European tour. The German rock band’s management has reportedly hired a law firm to investigate the allegations internally, but no criminal investigation has been launched.

Rammstein said on Twitter: “With regard to the allegations circulating on the internet about Vilnius, we can rule out the possibility that what is being claimed took place in our environment.” In a subsequent Instagram post, the band added they were taking the situation “extremely seriously” but asked not to be prejudged.

“The accusations have hit us all very hard and we take them extremely seriously,” reads the statement. “To our fans we say: It is important to us that you feel comfortable and safe at our shows – in front of and behind the stage. We condemn any kind of assault and ask you: Do not participate in prejudgments of any kind toward those who have made accusations. They have a right to their point of view. But we, the band, also have a right — not to be prejudged either.”

The Rammstein Stadium Tour is due to run until August, with shows later this month planned in Slovakia, Switzerland, Spain and Portugal.

Gadget ABC, promoter of the group’s 17-18 June concerts in Bern, tells Blick: “As always, we are working in coordination with the authorities, the venue and other partners on various measures to ensure the safety of all concert visitors and employees. Among other things, specialised care teams are on duty.

“Just as we take the allegations against Till Lindemann and Rammstein seriously, we also uphold the principle of the presumption of innocence. We are in contact with the management of the band.”

