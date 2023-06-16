FKP boss Folkert Koopmans talks supply and demand

The FKP Scorpio CEO has given a new interview in the run-up to this weekend's twin Southside and Hurricane festivals in Germany

FKP Scorpio chief Folkert Koopmans has given a new interview ahead of the promoter’s flagship Southside and Hurricane festivals in Germany this weekend.

Southside and Hurricane take place in Neuhausen ob Eck and the Eichenring motorcycle speedway in Scheessel, respectively, today until Sunday (16-18 June). Artists on the bill for the twin events include Muse, Die Ärzte, Placebo, Queens of the Stone Age, The 1975 and Loyle Carner.

Speaking to NDR, Koopmans says that ticket sales for the 78,000-cap Hurricane picked up strongly over the past few weeks.

“Friday will be sold out and Saturday and Sunday will be a little weaker,” he says. “But we’re talking about 1,000 to 2,000 tickets that are still missing. Compared to previous years, it was a bit unusual that we have still been able to sell very well, especially in the last few weeks. We didn’t expect that at the beginning of May.”

Koopmans defends the increase in ticket prices for Hurricane by €30 to €249 (Southside tickets have also gone up €10 to €259), pointing to rising production costs.

“The prices should be even higher if we look at the cost development”

“Actually, the prices should be even higher if we look at the cost development,” he argues. “But we’re also finding that people just don’t have more money, and it would probably hurt sales significantly if we took any more money. We always try to find a balance between income and expenses, and that becomes more difficult from year to year.

“I believe that with the Hurricane Festival we have a very strong brand that is also well established. But I believe that many smaller festivals in particular will suffer from this.”

He continues: “Ultimately, it is a supply-demand relationship. The ticket buyer ultimately has to decide what to spend on a ticket and must be very careful where to buy the tickets and at what premium. We will go on sale again next Tuesday with a price of €199 for a certain contingent and I believe that buyers will have quite an opportunity to buy these tickets at regular prices.”

Koopmans also doubles down on his recent claim that only 20% of festivals are still profitable, post-pandemic, partly attributing that forecast to artist fees.

“That partly has to do with the artists’ fees,” he says. “But you have to say that there was actually a relatively large turnaround about 10 years ago, because the artists no longer live on their [German performance rights organisation] GEMA income or the income they generate from record sales. Now it’s all the costs around it that make it up.”

