news

Fix the Tix unveils plan for ticketing reform

The coalition suggests a roadmap for Congress to address 'urgent' issues and restore trust in the ticketing experience for fans and artists

By Lisa Henderson on 08 Jun 2023

Without Congress's assistance, 'the future of the industry is in question', warns the coalition

Fix the Tix, a coalition of 30 US-based organisations across live entertainment, has unveiled its plan for ticketing reform.

Touted as a pro-artist and pro-consumer plan, it suggests a roadmap for Congress to address ‘urgent’ issues and restore trust in the ticketing experience for fans and artists.

“The current ticketing market exposes fans and artists to predatory resellers, fraudulent practices, and exorbitant prices,” reads a statement from the recently formed coalition, which includes Wasserman, See Tickets, Universal Music Group and DICE.

“To combat these challenges, Fix the Tix calls on Congress to enact federal legislation that safeguards consumers from fake and speculative tickets, price gouging, and deceptive practices while ensuring transparency and integrity in the ticketing marketplace.”

The Fix the Tix plan includes provisions to:

● Protect consumers from price gouging.

● Ban speculative and fake tickets.

● End fraudulent resale practices.

● Ensure transparent ticket pricing.

● Prioritise fan safety.

● Guarantee fans the opportunity to resell their tickets to recoup their costs.

● Ensure certainty in ticket-buying across the country.

● Further ban ticket-buying bots.

● Protect consumers from consolidation.

The plan is backed by a coalition of groups representing artists, actors, live entertainment workers, venues, festivals, performing arts, record labels, promoters, agents, managers, songwriters, consumers, and unions.

National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), Music Managers Forum (MMF-US), National Independent Talent Organization (NITO), Recording Academy and Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) are among the members of the coalition.

Fix the Tix recently slammed the ‘BOSS and SWIFT Act’ – yet another proposal for ticketing reform in the US.

The coalition says that while it “provides some transparency for consumers, it does so in exchange for anti-fan and anti-artist handouts for scalpers and secondary ticketing platforms that do not contribute to the live entertainment ecosystem”.

Its statement added that “it would increase ticket prices, enshrine deceptive practices like speculative tickets, and cause an even worse ticket-buying experience for true fans”.

 

