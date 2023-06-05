Dre & Snoop postpone dates in solidarity with WGA

The duo have switched their two nights at the 17,500-cap Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles to October amid the ongoing writers' strike

Snoop Dogg has postponed his upcoming Hollywood Bowl concerts with Dr Dre in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) over their ongoing strike.

The duo were set to perform together at the 17,500-cap amphitheatre in Los Angeles on 27-28 June, but have now pushed the dates back to October 20-21.

“Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl,” says Snoop on social media. “We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work.”

More than 11,000 television and film writers have been on strike since 2 May – the largest strike of its kind since 2007 – in a dispute focused on fair pay from streaming media.

The Dre and Snoop shows will mark 30 years of the latter’s debut studio album Doggystyle, which was produced by Dre, and will be the first time the pair’s first co-headline performance since Coachella in 2012.

Other artists slated to perform at the Hollywood Bowl this year include Louis Tomlinson, Diana Krall, Tears for Fears, Maggie Rogers, The Lumineers, Pixies, John Legend, Sting and Kiss.

