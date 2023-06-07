PROFILE

news

LN Spain allays fears over Guns N’ Roses’ Vigo gig

Live Nation Spain has guaranteed the 12 June concert will proceed despite the voiding of a near €2 million sponsorship deal

By James Hanley on 07 Jun 2023

Guns N' Roses close third highest-grossing tour ever

Next week’s Guns N’ Roses’ show in Vigo, Spain is set to go ahead after being thrown into doubt due to an “administrative error”.

More than 25,000 tickets have been sold for the concert at Estadio Abanca Balaidos on Monday 12 June. But reports surfaced last week that a €1.9 million municipal sponsorship deal for the gig had been declared void after local production company Sweet Nocturna allegedly failed to present the relevant documentation.

According to Vigoe, the firm told Vigo City Council that the requested deed “is not a document that exists as such in most cases”, due to nature of artist contracts.

Around 22,000 tickets were sold for the show on its first day of sale

“On these agreements, there is usually no contract as such, nor some deeds,” it said, arguing that the documentation between the artist and agency/promoter was “of a private commercial nature” and was therefore “subject to confidentiality and data protection to which local companies have no possibility of access or management”.

Nevertheless, Faro De Vigo reports that national promoter Live Nation Spain has guaranteed the GNR event, agreeing to assume the expenses resulting from the sponsorship shortfall “out of respect for the fans”. Around 22,000 tickets were sold for the show on its first day of sale.

The US band, who are represented by ITB outside North America, will also perform in Spain at Madrid’s Civitas Metropolitan Stadium on Friday (9 June) as part of the European leg of their We’re F’N’ Back! Tour. The group also has a slate of festival headline dates including at Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium (15 June), Denmark’s Copenhell (17 June), Tons of Rock in Norway (21 June) and the UK’s Glastonbury festival (24 June) and BST Hyde Park (30 June).

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

