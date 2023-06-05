Denmark’s NorthSide settles in at new home

The Down the Drain-promoted festival hosted acts such as Muse, The 1975, the Chemical Brothers, Little Simz and Lukas Graham

Denmark’s NorthSide has enjoyed a successful second edition at its new site after experiencing teething problems at its debut in Eskelunden last year.

The 40,000-cap festival hosted artists such as Muse, The 1975, the Chemical Brothers, Little Simz, Lukas Graham, Pusha T and First Aid Kit from 1-3 June.

Promoted by Down the Drain, the event relocated to Eskelund park, Aarhus – a greenfield more than twice the size of its previous Ådalen home – in 2022, but issues were reported at the new site, particularly relating to the entrances and exits. However, 70% of this year’s festival-goers surveyed considered the event to be superior to 12 months ago, awarding it an average customer satisfaction rating of 8.7/10.

“We have taken the criticism we received quite rightly last year to heart, optimised the space and ensured better access conditions, and it seems as if we have succeeded this year in creating a festival in much better harmony to the delight of our guests,” says head of development Jacob Bartholin.

“Our goal is to be one of the most important focal points for cultural life in Aarhus”

Since launching in 2010, Northside has grown from a one-day event with domestic artists into a major three-day international festival and earned the A Greener Festival Award in 2014 and 2016.

Last year, it switched to offering only plant-based and 100% organic food and attracted 6,500 volunteers this summer, leading to shorter queues and ensuring “a clean and beautiful festival”, according to Bartholin.

A particular source of satisfaction, he notes, was the number of local entrepreneurs represented at NorthSide ’23, which highlights the festival’s strong local roots.

“Our goal is to be one of the most important focal points for cultural life in Aarhus,” he adds. “And we are delighted that it has succeeded again this year. In addition, it is our ambition, together with local companies, restaurateurs and entrepreneurs, to continue to develop and support new exciting drinking and food experiences from Aarhus and the surrounding area.”

