Danielle Buckley to depart Emirates Stadium

Buckley served as senior manager – event programming at the home of Arsenal FC, which recently hosted three sold-out Arctic Monkeys concerts

Danielle Buckley will be departing Arsenal Football Club this month, post delivery of three back-to-back Arctic Monkeys concerts at Emirates Stadium.

Buckley joined the 60,000-cap North London venue in 2022, leading as senior manager – event programming, after a five-year stint as head of business development at London Stadium.

Glastonbury 2023 headliners Arctic Monkeys played three sold-out shows at the Emirates from 16-18 June, promoted by SJM Concerts.

“I have really enjoyed my time at Arsenal and I am proud to have played my part over the last year,” says Buckley. “Contracting and announcing Arctic Monkeys within a week of joining was a great experience and an environment I thrive in and love.

“I move on to explore new opportunities, focus on new events and the next steps in my career”

“Being responsible not only for the commercial delivery, but also project managing those events from start to finish, has been a real highlight. I move on to explore new opportunities, focus on new events and the next steps in my career and I wish Arsenal all the very best going forward.”

The ILMC member and IQ New Bosses alumnus began her music industry career in 2009 at Derek Block Artistes Agency, moving on to the Leighton Pope Organisation and then London 2012, for which she coordinated the headline talent for the Olympic and Paralympic opening and closing ceremonies.

She was subsequently hired by Wembley Stadium, where she worked her way up to partnership development manager – music and new events, and helped bring numerous concerts to the national stadium, notably programming Ed Sheeran’s first events in stadia in 2015, ahead of being headhunted by London Stadium in 2017.

