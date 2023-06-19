Cruïlla to be powered by 100% renewable energy

The Barcelona festival claims to be the first large-format festival in Spain with a 100% energy supply from renewable sources

Cruïlla Festival, one of Barcelona’s three major international music festivals, is to be powered by 100% renewable energy this year.

Organisers believe the four-day event at Parc del Fòrum will be the first large-format festival in Spain to achieve this feat.

All activity during the 5-8 July festival will be plugged into the electricity grid supplied by Spain’s largest electric utility company, Endesa.

This will prevent the emission of 36,000 kg of Co2 and will eliminate the consumption of 13,600 litres of diesel, according to Cruïlla.

The festival is also on a path to becoming a zero-waste event, having already eliminated plastics. Other sustainability initiatives include free parking for zero-emission cars, capping the daily capacity to 25,000 to limit the pressure on the local area, and providing free water fountains.

Cruïlla and Endesa will carry out a study on the impact of the carbon footprint and an audit on the flow of waste under the supervision of the Waste Agency of Catalonia, with the aim of sharing the learnings with the wider sector.

The 2023 edition of Cruïlla will see performances from international acts including Tash Sultana, The Offspring, Sigur Rós, Alt-J, Franz Ferdinand and Placebo.

