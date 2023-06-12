Coldplay tour passes seven million ticket sales

A second run of Asia shows have now been added to the record-breaking Music of the Spheres trek for January and February 2024

Coldplay’s all-conquering Music of the Spheres Tour has raced past yet another milestone after racking up more than seven million ticket sales.

The stadium tour, which began in Costa Rica in March 2022, is now the biggest-selling of the last two years, with a freshly-added second run of Asia shows for January and February 2024 still to come.

It has already comfortably outsold Coldplay’s previous A Head Full of Dreams tour of 2016/17, which was attended by 5.38m people.

The new dates commence at Philippine Arena on 19 January and include an unprecedented run of shows at Singapore’s National Stadium, which will see the band become the first act to play four nights at the venue (23-24 & 26-27 January). They will then perform in Thailand at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium on 3 February.

Fans can register for access to the ticket presale on 19 June, with a general sale to begin on Tuesday 20 June.

Coldplay will also make a limited number of Infinity Tickets – costing the equivalent of US $20 each – available for the shows at a later date

X-ray Touring-represented Coldplay will also make a limited number of Infinity Tickets – costing the equivalent of US $20 each – available for the shows at a later date. Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to make the tour accessible to fans for an affordable price. They are restricted to a maximum of two tickets per purchaser, and must be bought in pairs.

Last month, the group announced they are returning to Asia and Australia this November for a special run of stadium shows, including their first Tokyo shows since 2017, their first ever dates in Kaohsiung, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur and a one-off performance at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

In 2022, Coldplay made history in Argentina by completing an unprecedented 10-night sellout run at the 65,000-cap Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, and recently became the first band to sell out four nights at a Spanish stadium on a single tour, drawing a total of 225,000 people to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona in May.

Earlier this month, the quartet revealed they have cut their carbon emissions by almost half on Music Of The Spheres, compared with their last stadium tour.

Revisit our in-depth look at the Music of the Spheres trek, first published in Issue 113 of IQ Magazine, here.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.