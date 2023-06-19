Coldplay smash Singapore records

The band have added a fifth date in Singapore after breaking the national record for the most tickets sold by an artist in a single day

The records keep tumbling on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres Tour as the band added an unprecedented fifth night at Singapore’s national stadium.

The group were already set to become the first act to play four nights at the venue. The Straits Times reports more than 200,000 tickets were sold during today’s presale for the group’s original four dates for 23-24 and 26-27 January 2024. The additional show will take place on 30 January.

More than one million virtual queue numbers were reportedly issued for the presale, with tickets for all four nights selling out in five hours. Tickets are priced from $68 (€46) to $298 (€203). The general sale begins tomorrow (20 June).

“The band also broke Singapore’s record for most tickets sold by an artist in a single day,” notes promoter Live Nation.

Coldplay’s second run of Music of the Spheres Asia shows for early 2024 also include stops at Philippine Arena in the Philippines (19 January) and Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand (3 February).

It was revealed last week that the world tour has now surpassed seven million ticket sales.

Coldplay have also set national records in Argentina, completing an unprecedented 10-night sellout run at the 65,000-cap Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires in 2022, and recently became the first band to sell out four nights at a Spanish stadium on a single tour, drawing a total of 225,000 people to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona last month.

