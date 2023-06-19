PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Coldplay smash Singapore records

The band have added a fifth date in Singapore after breaking the national record for the most tickets sold by an artist in a single day

By James Hanley on 19 Jun 2023

Anna Lee Media


The records keep tumbling on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres Tour as the band added an unprecedented fifth night at Singapore’s national stadium.

The group were already set to become the first act to play four nights at the venue. The Straits Times reports more than 200,000 tickets were sold during today’s presale for the group’s original four dates for 23-24 and 26-27 January 2024. The additional show will take place on 30 January.

More than one million virtual queue numbers were reportedly issued for the presale, with tickets for all four nights selling out in five hours. Tickets are priced from $68 (€46) to $298 (€203). The general sale begins tomorrow (20 June).

“The band also broke Singapore’s record for most tickets sold by an artist in a single day”

“The band also broke Singapore’s record for most tickets sold by an artist in a single day,” notes promoter Live Nation.

Coldplay’s second run of Music of the Spheres Asia shows for early 2024 also include stops at Philippine Arena in the Philippines (19 January) and Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand (3 February).

It was revealed last week that the world tour has now surpassed seven million ticket sales.

Coldplay have also set national records in Argentina, completing an unprecedented 10-night sellout run at the 65,000-cap Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires in 2022, and recently became the first band to sell out four nights at a Spanish stadium on a single tour, drawing a total of 225,000 people to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona last month.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|19 Jun 2023

Two killed in shooting at festival campsite

news|16 Jun 2023

FKP chief Folkert Koopmans talks supply and demand

news|15 Jun 2023

Pohoda’s Kaščák pleads for more Ukraine support

news|16 Jun 2023

Montreux Jazz Festival boss on Claude Nobs’ legacy

news|15 Jun 2023

Live Nation, SeatGeek agree to all-in pricing

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Conference ProgrammersEurosonic Noorderslag

Groningen, NLPart TimeTBC

Head Of TicketingFKP Scorpio UK

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Junior Promoter & Assistant to Head of ComedyAEG Presents

London, UK (Inc. travel to Edinburgh)Full Time£30K + Benefits

EA to CEO of European Festivals & SVP, International TouringAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£40K - £45K + Benefits