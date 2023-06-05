Coldplay reduce tour carbon emissions by 47%

The group have shared an update regarding the carbon footprint of their record-breaking Music of the Spheres Tour

Coldplay say they have cut their carbon emissions by almost half on their record-breaking Music of the Spheres Tour, compared with their last stadium tour.

Having previously put touring plans on hold to investigate how to make their concerts more sustainable, the band’s tour announcement back in late 2021 came hand-in-hand with a 12-point plan for cutting their carbon footprint.

They went on to launch a free app for fans as part of their pledge to make the tour as eco-friendly as possible.

Kicking off in March 2022, the Music of the Spheres World Tour had sold more than six million tickets across Europe, North America, and Latin America. The band play two shows at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium this week from 6-7 June after wrapping up a four-night stint at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium.

The tour has been heralded for its groundbreaking sustainability initiatives, which include a show powered by 100% renewable energy in almost all locations; the world’s first tourable battery system (made from 40 BMW electric car batteries); power bikes and kinetic dancefloors allowing fans to help power the show.

It has also included solar panels and wind turbines at every venue; a pledge to cut tour emissions by 50%; incentives to encourage fans to travel by green transport; and one tree planted for every ticket sold.

The emissions data from the first 12 months of the tour has now been collated, assessed and independently validated by Prof. John E. Fernandez of the MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative, prompting to group to share an update on their green goals.

“On a show-by-show comparison, the Music Of The Spheres Tour has so far produced 47% less CO2e emissions than our last stadium tour”

“When we first announced the Music Of The Spheres Tour, we hoped to make it as environmentally beneficial as possible and reduce our direct carbon emissions (from show production, freight, band and crew travel) by 50%,” says a statement from the band.

“On a show-by-show comparison, the Music Of The Spheres Tour has so far produced 47% less CO2e emissions than our last stadium tour (2016-17). This is a good start – and something that our incredible crew should be very proud of – but clearly there’s still room for improvement.

“Now that we’re into the second year of the tour, we’ve started to run the entire show (audio, lights, lasers etc) from an electric battery system that allows us to use 100% renewable energy as efficiently as possible. We have been using electric vehicles and alternative fuels wherever we can, as well as reducing waste and plastic usage to a minimum.”

The band go on to thank “all the brilliant people and creative minds who’ve helped us so far”, as well as their fans for supporting their efforts.

“You have helped charge the show batteries on the power bikes and kinetic dance floors; travelled to shows by foot, bicycle or public transport; used the recycling bins; ride-shared; brought refillable water bottles; returned the LED wristbands after the show,” adds the statement. “And just by coming you have had a tree planted, and helped a range of environmental organisations like The Ocean Cleanup and ClientEarth (a team of lawyers who defend the environment).

“Thankyou all and hopefully this time next year we will have made big improvements. If anyone has any ideas please feel free to send them via this link.”

