Bruno Mars sells 124k tickets for Israel debut

All 124,000 tickets for Bruno Mars first ever performances in Israel have sold out within hours.

The 37-year-old American will play Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park on 4&7 October, promoted by Live Nation Israel. The 62,000-cap shows reportedly sold out in two hours and six hours, respectively. Tickets were priced from 385 shekels (€100).

The venue has hosted recent shows by acts including Guns N’ Roses and Maroon 5, as well as the Summer in the City festival, which featured the likes of Sam Smith, Robbie Williams, Martin Garrix and Papa Roach.

The Jerusalem Post reports a third show by Mars could also be in the works.

Mars will grace the Starring Georgia festival in Tbilisi, Georgia on 1 October – three days before debuting in Israel

“It depends on Bruno’s schedule and if he can add another show on some other day,” says a source close to the production. “He has more shows in other places and it depends if it will be possible to move all the equipment in time.”

WME client Mars is slated to perform at the Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium in Seoul on 17-18 June under the banner, Hyundai Card Super Concert 27 Bruno Mars – his first gigs in Korea since 2014. He will also headline two nights at Brazil’s new 105,000-cap festival The Town in São Paulo, with tickets for the 3&10 September dates selling out in just 72 minutes.

Additionally, he will grace the Starring Georgia festival in Tbilisi, Georgia on 1 October – three days before debuting in Israel.

