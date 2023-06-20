Breakaway Italian music trade body formed

A raft of Italy's top promoters have left Assomusica to join Assoconcerti, a new organisation led by artist manager Bruno Sconocchia

A number of Italy’s leading promoters have split from Assomusica to join a breakaway live music association.

The trade body, Assoconcerti, has installed renowned artist manager and promoter Bruno Sconocchia as its first president. Companies including Friends & Partners, Live Nation, Vivo Concerti, Trident, Vertigo, BCM Concerti and D’Alessandro e Galli have signed up to the new organisation.

Other members include AC, Ambaradan, Color Sound, Comcerto, Esse Concerti, FVG Live, GF Entertainment, Gruppo Carramusa, Habita, International Music and Arts – Master’s Voice, Musica Grandi Produzioni, Producteam, Show Net, Sol Eventi, Studio’s Programmazione Spettacoli, The Base and Zed Entertainment’s World.

Assoconcerti says it will “represent and assist the operators of live music in terms of legislation, negotiations, trade union, facilitating relations with institutions and both public and private organisations”.

Assoconcerti’s formation was reportedly sparked by the appointment of Carlo Parodi as Assomusica president

According to Billboard Italia, the breakaway group’s formation was sparked by the appointment of Carlo Parodi as Assomusica president, which was supported by local promoters but caused friction with the larger organisations, who considered Sconocchia a better fit for the role due to Parodi’s independent background.

A music promoter from Turin with over 30 years’ experience, Parodi is founder of the Collegno’s Flowers Festival and the Hiroshima Mon Amour live music club. He became the sixth president of Assomusica last month, succeeding the late Vincenzo Spera, who passed away in a road accident earlier this year.

Sconocchia, who has worked with top Italian artists such as Fabrizio De André, Gino Paoli, Ornella Vanoni, Zucchero, Pooh and Lucio Dalla, previously led Assomusica from 2005-09.

Assomusica was founded in Florence in 1996. Its current list of members can be viewed here.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.