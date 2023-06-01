Blackpink smash Spice Girls, Mexico records

The Born Pink tour has overtaken Spice World as the highest-grossing tour by a female group, and set a new benchmark in Mexico

Not long after dethroning the Spice Girls for the highest-grossing tour by a female group, Blackpink have continued to break records – setting a new benchmark for a concert in Mexico.

The K-pop superstars Born Pink World Tour pulled in 113,498 fans across two sold-out nights at Foro Sol in Mexico City from 26-27 April, generating US$9.989 million per night.

The achievement sees them overtake Bad Bunny, whose 3-4 December 2022 dates at the 90,084-cap Estadio BBVA in Monterrey pulled in $8,607,695 and $8,849,022, respectively, to become the top-grossing concerts in Mexican history. Blackpink prices started at 850 pesos (€45), with VIP tickets costing up to 29,500 pesos (€1,565).

According to Touring Data, the Mexico Top 10 is completed by five U2 gigs – three from May 2011 and two from October 2017 – and a Rolling Stones show from March 2016.

The ongoing Born Pink trek, which began in October 2022, is due to wrap up at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on 26 August 2023

It was also recently revealed that Blackpink had overtaken the Spice Girls’ Spice World 2019 reunion tour – which made $78.2m from 13 sold-out nights – as the highest-grossing concert tour by a female group. The ongoing Born Pink trek, which began in October 2022 and is due to wrap up at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on 26 August 2023, reportedly earned $78.5m from its first 26 shows.

Blackpink previously made history last November by becoming the first girl group to gross $3m from a single arena concert in North America, grossing $3.297m a night from their two 23,928-cap sellout shows at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Earlier this year, the quartet became the first K-pop and all-female group to headline Coachella and play two dates at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan this weekend before touring Australia and New Zealand later this month. They will also headline the 65,000-cap BST Hyde Park in London on 2 July, prior to a climactic US stadium run in August.

The group’s 2018-20 In Your Area World Tour, meanwhile, netted $56,756,285 from 36 dates.

