Billy Joel to wrap up MSG run with 150th concert

Billy Joel has confirmed his historic 10-year run at New York’s Madison Square Garden will conclude with his 150th show at the venue in July 2024.

It has also been announced that the first of Joel’s final 10 dates in his record-breaking residency at the 20,000-cap arena will take place on 20 October 2023. The show, which is part of the Montefiore Concert Series, is being promoted by MSG Entertainment in association with AEG Presents and Q104.3 as a media partner.

Joel was named Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise in December 2013, beginning his stint in January 2014 and playing one show every month at The Garden for “as long as the demand continues”, as he said at the time. The 74-year-old has sold more than 1.6 million tickets to fans from over 120 countries throughout the course of his record-breaking run.

“Billy always has a home here at MSG even though the residency is coming to an end with his 150th lifetime performance”

“Billy Joel’s franchise run has made history – not only for Madison Square Garden, but also for the music industry overall,” said MSG Entertainment executive chairman and CEO James Dolan. “150 sold out lifetime shows is a remarkable achievement, and speaks to Billy’s extraordinary talent, beloved catalogue, and dedicated fanbase. Billy always has a home here at MSG even though the residency is coming to an end with his 150th lifetime performance.”

Joel’s history with MSG began with his first performance at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” on December 14, 1978. In 2006, with 12 consecutive performances, Joel set the record for “most consecutive performances by any artist.” To commemorate the historic moment, a banner stating Joel – 12 was raised to The Garden rafters, making him the first entertainer in the venue’s history to accomplish this feat.

In January 2015, he broke his own record of the “most consecutive performances by any artist” with the 13th show of the residency and a new banner was raised to The Garden’s rafters. In July 2015, with his 65th lifetime show, Joel broke another record for the “most lifetime performances by any artist”.

