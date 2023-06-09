ASM names Emilia Mikkola GM of Helsinki venue

The former Flow Festival production manager has been appointed to run Kulttuuritalo, ASM Global's first venue in Finland

ASM Global has announced the appointment of Emilia Mikkola as general manager of Helsinki’s Kulttuuritalo (The House of Culture), its first venue in Finland.

Mikkola has been heavily involved in the planning and delivery of more than 30 events and festivals across Finland and Europe for 15 years, including as event director at Finland’s largest gaming event Assembly. She also worked as production manager for Flow Festival for over a decade.

ASM was appointed to run operations the 1,400-capacity venue in the Alppila district last month.

“As ASM Global expands into Finland, we’re delighted to have Emilia on board to plant the flag in this exciting new market,” says the company’s SVP operations Europe Marie Lindqvist. “Kulttuuritalo is a culturally rich and much-loved venue in Helskinki, and at this important time in its redevelopment, it is key that we have a best-in-class team on board to relaunch the venue with great success and phenomenal impact.

“Emilia comes with real, on the ground experience working across a huge array of live events of all sizes and scales, making her a perfect fit for a venue like this, which is prided for its varied and diverse programme of events.”

The 1950s venue is set for a “transformative” relaunch and will soon boast a new 300-cap live music space which will play host to live music, club nights, DJs, and streaming events.

Upcoming concerts in the main hall, meanwhile, include Patti Smith, Elvis Costello and Rumours of Fleetwood Mac. Mikkola describes her new role as her “dream job”.

“I am extremely grateful and motivated for the opportunity I have been given,” she says. “Kulttuuritalo is iconic, prestigious, and full of endless possibilities, and our goal is to provide diverse and high-quality programme and experiences throughout the year.

“In recent years, several concert halls in Helsinki area have closed their doors, resulting in a shortage of event venues. We want to strengthen the position of the Kulttuuritalo as the most exciting event arena in the capital region and invest in its functionality.”

