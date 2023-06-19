MOJO names Arjo Klingens bookings manager NL

"It is an important development for Dutch music in general that a strong player like MOJO wants to give their local artists a more prominent place"

MOJO Concerts has announced that Arjo Klingens will become the manager of bookings for Dutch talent, as of 1 September.

Klingens joins the Live Nation-backed company from LaLaLa Management, where she was music and business manager for almost 18 years and looked after Dutch artists such as De Staat, Banji and Remy van Kesteren.

“I’m not a big fan of job hopping, but I’ve often thought about what would be a great next step in my career,” says Klingens.

“From the first conversation with MOJO about this new position, I immediately felt that this was made for me. It is an important development for Dutch music in general that a strong player like MOJO wants to give their local artists a more prominent place. MOJO and me, we go way back.

“From the first conversation with MOJO about this new position, I immediately felt that this was made for me”

“As a musician I was already booked by their NL department. Since then I have worked with this wonderful company in various roles. It is so beautiful to see how much passion these people have when it comes to music and artists. I know the strong team of NL bookers well and I have always enjoyed working with them. There is room for ideas, for finding new ways, for growing, all things that have always been important to me. With the common denominator of course the love of music.”

Ruben Brouwer, director of MOJO, adds: “We see that the market of Dutch artists within live music is still growing. We would like to expand our roster, and want to better show our added value for Dutch artists. Not only with our festivals, but also with our expertise in the field of marketing, production and our international network and experience.

“It is therefore important to have a dedicated bookings NL manager, who directs the team and is also the face to the outside. We know Arjo well. She knows what is going on and has seen many facets and angles of the business in her career, mainly from the artist side. She has made very valuable contributions to building artist careers. She really is a figurehead, and therefore a very logical choice.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.