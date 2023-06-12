PROFILE

news

Argentine band play to 300k in Mexico City square

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs broke the previous attendance record of 280,000 with their free show at the Zócalo earlier this month

By James Hanley on 12 Jun 2023

Flag of Mexico, StubHub.mx

Argentina’s Los Fabulosos Cadillacs have set a new attendance record by drawing 300,000 fans to a free show in Mexico City, according to the local government.

The eight-piece band performed in the Plaza de la Constitución (Constitution Square), known as the Zócalo – the world’s second largest public square after Beijing’s Tiananmen Square – on 3 June.

Founded in 1984, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs have recorded 16 albums over the course of their career and performed at Coachella festival earlier this year. Their latest feat sees the group surpass the previous record holders, Mexican band Grupo Firme, who drew close to 280,000 to the square last September.

“We’ve made history again, breaking attendance records with 300,000 people in the Zócalo of Mexico City”

“We’ve made history again, breaking attendance records with 300,000 people in the Zócalo of Mexico City, enjoying an epic concert from Los Fabulosos Cadillacs.” tweets Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum.

Life Box Set reports the list of the venue’s top 5 crowds is completed by Vicente Fernández, who pulled in 217,000 in 2009; and Shakira and Justin Bieber, who each drew around 210,000 in 2007 and 2012, respectively.

Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía recently attracted a reported 180,000 people to the square when she closing Motomami World Tour with a free gig on 28 April.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ's free email digest of essential live music industry news.

