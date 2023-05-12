PROFILE

WME announces Gold House partnership

WME becomes a founding partner of the Gold House Creative Equity Fund, which will identify, develop, produce and promote AAPI content

By James Hanley on 12 May 2023

WME ups pay for assistants

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel


Leading talent agency WME has announced an extensive partnership with Gold House, an LA-based “cultural ecosystem” that unites, invests in and champions Asian Pacific creators and companies.

According to Variety, the link-up sees WME become a founding partner of the Gold House Creative Equity Fund, which is bidding to identify, develop, produce and promote AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) content.

“Gold House and WME share a superpower commitment to talent and community,” says Gold House’s Christine Yi. “Through new programs and platforms, Asian Pacific talent will gain super network access to world class cultural expertise and exposure while WME’s mentors will be the voices they may have wished for when they were just starting their careers.”

WME will offer financing, masterclasses and business opportunities across its client roster, as well as offering individually-matched mentors for rising talent, community events and activations around AAPI Heritage Month.

“This partnership will democratise access for emerging AAPI creatives across industries and amplify the stories of Asian Pacific talent”

“This partnership will democratise access for emerging AAPI creatives across industries and amplify the stories of Asian Pacific talent,” adds Romola Ratnam, Endeavor SVP and head of impact and inclusion. “By integrating our network with the Gold House community, we are looking to drive innovative social change and create systemic impact.”

WME’s music roster includes acts such as Adele, Foo Fighters, The Killers, Stormzy, Olivia Rodrigo and Bruno Mars. The company’s parent company Endeavor named Richard Weitz and Christian Muirhead as WME co-chairmen in 2022.

Last month, Endeavor announced that, subject to approval, it is launching a new publicly listed company consisting of two world-renowned sports and entertainment brands: UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) and WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). The new company will be led by Ari Emanuel, who will also continue in his role as CEO of Endeavor.

 

