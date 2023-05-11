Wizard sells 250k tickets for summer rock shows

The Frankfurt-based promoter has tours lined up by legends such as Iron Maiden, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, and Kiss' farewell shows

Germany’s Wizard Promotions has revealed it has sold more than 250,000 tickets for heavy rock shows this summer.

The Frankfurt-based promoter’s run of dates kicks off this weekend with rock veterans Scorpions, who bring their Rock Believer tour to Dortmund’s Westfalenhalle on Sunday 14 May, followed by arena gigs in Mannheim, Hannover, Stuttgart and Berlin.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will follow at the end of May, with concerts by Iron Maiden and Papa Roach coming up in June alongside Kiss, who will mark their German swansong with five farewell shows, concluding at Cologne’s Lanxess Arena on 2 July.

“It will certainly be an emotional moment to see the band leave the big stages in Germany for the last time after so many decades of working together, but we are all the more looking forward to working on new topics and artists that we are already familiar with will employ in the future,” says Wizard MD Oliver Hoppe.

“Concerts and spectacular stage programs are irreplaceable”

Wizard Promotions has announced 300 shows across all genres for 2023, also including the likes of Ingrid Andress, Larkin Poe and Ane Brun, while debut tours are currently being planned with Awfultune and SKAAR,

In addition, Wizard is expanding its country music division to showcase artists such as Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, Sean McConnell and Morgan Wade.

“Every artist and every band that belongs to us has their own idea of ​​where we want to go with them,” adds Hoppe. “Above all, we know everyone personally and they know us. I’m at at least one show with every group that we have on the street, especially with young bands.”

Hoppe concludes: “Concerts and spectacular stage programs are irreplaceable. Live experiences are a cultural asset that we love – and which was sorely missed, not least by the fans, during the pandemic. Loud guitars, choirs from the crowd of spectators , but also the quiet, intimate show moments are finally back and the longing for them is great.”

