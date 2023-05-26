Waters set for Ecuador’s biggest rock gig since 95

The Pink Floyd co-founder will close his This Is Not a Drill Tour at the 40,000-cap Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa in Quito on 9 December

Roger Waters’ newly announced Ecuador show is set to be the biggest rock gig to hit the country in almost 30 years.

The Pink Floyd co-founder will play the 40,000-cap Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa in Quito on 9 December, presented by Move Concerts, DG Medios and Sight Concerts.

The event will be the South American nation’s biggest rock show since Bon Jovi played the venue in 1995 and is currently scheduled to serve as the finale of Waters’ 2022/23 This Is Not a Drill Tour.

Waters has also confirmed a string of “farewell” dates in Latin America as part of the tour, with concerts lined up in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica and Colombia.

“The farewell tour of represents a unique opportunity for Costa Rican fans to immerse themselves in an unforgettable show,” says Move Concerts of the 2 December stop at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San José. “It promises to be an incomparable audiovisual experience, with avant-garde visual effects, a repertoire full of hits and a message that transcends generational barriers.”

Waters’ ticket-selling pedigree in the region is long-established. He previously held the record for the number of stadium concerts in Argentina after playing nine shows at the 65,000-cap Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires during his The Wall Live tour in March 2012, which stood for a decade until being broken by Coldplay last year.

Meanwhile, Waters, who attracted criticism for wearing a Nazi-inspired uniform at a concert in Berlin last week, is due to perform at Frankfurt Festhalle on Sunday (28 May). Frankfurt City Council and the state of Hesse had attempted to block the performance, citing allegations of “persistent anti-Israel behaviour” from Waters, who it claimed was “considered one of the most widely spread antisemites in the world”.

However, the Frankfurt administrative court has concluded that blocking the show would infringe upon Waters’ free speech rights.

