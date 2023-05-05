Wasserman, See Tickets and more form Fix the Tix

"We are coming together to protect fans from price gouging and deceptive and predatory ticketing practices"

Nineteen organisations from across the music industry have formed a coalition to “collectively advocate for a ticketing experience better than the nightmare many fans and artists currently navigate”.

The coalition, named Fix the Tix, comprises companies and associations operating in North America such as Wasserman, See Tickets, Universal Music Group and DICE.

“With representation from venues, promoters and producers, the performing arts, artists groups, recorded music, and independent ticketing companies, this coalition represents stakeholders who take on all the risk to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences and bring joy, employment, and economic impact to communities across America,” reads a statement from the alliance.

“We are coming together to protect fans from price gouging and deceptive and predatory ticketing practices.”

The creation of the coalition comes during an upheaval of ticketing practices in the US, with lawmakers attempting to clamp down on ticket sellers.

Fix the Tix is the latest coalition to be formed by the live industry after Fans & Artists Insisting on Reforms (FAIR) Ticketing, launched in March by 20 companies including Live Nation, CAA, UTA, Wasserman Music and WME.

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino this week addressed high-profile furores over ticket prices and on-sales and identified areas of improvement for the ticketing industry.

Fix the Tix has promised more “important announcements” in the coming weeks.

At launch, the coalition includes:

• National Independent Venue Assocation (NIVA)

• American Association of Independent Music (A2IM)

• Americans for the Arts (AFTA)

• Artist Rights Alliance

• Arts Action Fund (AAF)

• Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP)

• Black Music Action Coalition

• DICE

• Future of Music Coalition

• Music Artists Coalition

• Music Managers Forum (MMF-US)

• National Independent Talent Organization (NITO)

• Recording Academy

• Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)

• Seattle Theatre Group

• See Tickets

• Songwriters of North America

• Universal Music Group

• Wasserman

