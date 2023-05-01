Video game soundtrack concerts launched in Korea

Gaming companies such as Nexon and Gravity are devising the events, which will include orchestral and band performances

Gaming companies in Korea are launching in-person concerts featuring video game soundtracks.

Korea Bizwire reports that firms such as Nexon and Gravity are devising the events, which will enable gamers to attend orchestral and band performances of their favourite games.

Shows announced so far include the Tales Weaver The Orchestra concert, which will see songs from Nexon’s MMORPG Tales Weaver online game reproduced live by an orchestra and band, with tickets already on sale.

Elsewhere, Gravity is set to stage Ragnarok The Orchestra Concert at Seoul’s Mapo Art Center later this month.

“Offline performances related to game orchestras have been successfully held in the past”

“The concerts are considered to be another fun element of gaming for game lovers, and offline performances related to game orchestras have been successfully held in the past,” notes the publication.

Several gaming companies have organised game-themed classical performances since outdoor activities were permitted again in South Korea after being banned during the pandemic.

The country eased its coronavirus protocols and lifted its ban on clapping and cheering at gigs in April last year.

