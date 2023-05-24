UTA announces huge round of promotions

The leading talent agency has announced 65 promotions across 20 departments, with the majority coming up through its agent training programme

The promotions encompass an array of divisions, including Music, Motion Picture Literary, Unscripted Television, Klutch Sports Group, Production Arts, UTA Entertainment & Culture Marketing, Media Rights, MediaLink, Endorsements & Voiceover, IQ, Brand Studio, Business Affairs, Corporate Strategy, Culture & Leadership, Finance & Accounting, Fine Arts, Information Technology, People, Theatre, and UTA Speakers.

Those newly elevated in music include London-based agent Sean Hendrie and coordinators Jack Benson, Eli Hanavan, Maria Kanatous, Elie Low, Cassie Trimble and Sydney Wilke.

“These promotions reflect our longstanding tradition of investing in our people”

“These promotions reflect our longstanding tradition of investing in our people,” says UTA president David Kramer. “As UTA continues to aggressively expand our footprint and our offerings to clients, I’m excited to recognise our colleagues who make our exceptional service to clients possible every day.”

The majority of those promoted to agent came up through UTA’s agent training programme. Women constituted more than 50% of the promotions announced, while more than 30% of those elevated identify as people of colour.

The promotions come amid a period of substantial growth and diversification for UTA. Over the past two years, highlights have included UTA’s acquisition of MediaLink, its acquisition of leading UK talent and publishing agency Curtis Brown Group, the purchase of publishing agency Fletcher & Co., and a strategic partnership with global investment firm EQT.

