PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

UK’s Greenbelt launches pay-what-you-can pricing model

The independent festival has scrapped its usual tiered ticketing deadlines and replaced them with three price points starting from £150

By Lisa Henderson on 16 May 2023

Greenbelt Festival, UK

Greenbelt Festival, UK


The UK’s Greenbelt festival has launched a ‘pay-what-you-can’ pricing structure in a bid to battle the cost-of-living crisis.

The independent festival has scrapped its usual tiered ticketing deadlines and replaced them with three price points for adults.

Tickets start from £150 for adults in need of a subsidised ticket (Supported), £190 for a regular ticket (Standard) and £230 for a Supporter ticket that helps to pay it forward.

The new pay-what-you-can model marks a decrease in the standard ticket price from last year.

Fans are free to decide which option best suits them, and can also spread the cost in interest-free instalments.

In addition, Greenbelt has launched the Open Festival free ticket scheme that invites the public to nominate people they think would benefit from the festival experience but can’t afford a ticket.

“In launching this radical ticketing structure we undertook a real leap of faith”

“Our new ticketing and pricing structure was a no-brainer for us, it just felt like something we had to do,” says Greenbelt’s creative director, Paul Northup.

“Greenbelt has always been fired by a strong belief and values system that means we put conversations, debates, discussions and platforms at the heart of the festival; all led by what is going on around us in the world and Greenbelt’s ongoing commitment to justice and inclusivity. Our festival-goers are ready to engage, ready to try a new way of doing things.”

“We’re connected to our audience in a way that the best festivals are, and our audience reflects this back. Perhaps ours is a community like no other – part of a movement – where people stand together. In launching this radical ticketing structure we undertook a real leap of faith. We trusted our audience would come with us and understand why it was important. We are, genuinely, all in this together.”

Greenbelt is touted as “a place where ideas, activism, artistry, music, theatre and belief come together”.

The festival returns to Boughton House in Northamptonshire between 24–27 August 2023 for its 50th edition.

Laura Mvula, Ezra Furman, Indigo Girls, Balaklava Blues, Grace Petrie and Duke Special, Bruce Cockburn, Elles Bailey and Bashar Murad are slated to perform at the 2023 instalment.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|15 May 2023

Music accountant charged over alleged $2.2m fraud

news|12 May 2023

Vegas Sphere costs rise, U2 extend residency

news|12 May 2023

The View cancel show after onstage bust-up

news|15 May 2023

CTS Eventim to sell tickets at petrol stations

news|12 May 2023

Ticketmaster and Ocesa face class action lawsuit

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Head of SecurityYTL Arena Bristol

Bristol, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Events Manager, NationalForestry England

UKFull Time£35,870

Produktions-Controller / Event-Controller (m/w/d)ICS GmbH International Concert Service

Hamburg, DEFull Time or Part Time€53K

Managing Director, North AmericaDICE

New York, USFull Time$230K - $250K