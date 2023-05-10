US agencies play down merger talk

A representative for APA has denied rumours that a deal to merge the company with Artist Group International is taking place at this time

APA (Agency for the Performing Arts) has played down talk of a merger with fellow US talent agency Artist Group International (AGI).

New York’s AGI is owned by the Yucaipa Companies, the private-equity group controlled by billionaire investor Ron Burkle, which made a strategic investment in Los Angeles-headquartered APA in 2021.

Celebrity Access reports that rumours of the merger have been circulating in the business. However, an APA representative denied a deal was taking place at this time, but noted that the two companies collaborate closely.

The report notes that any agreement would be complicated by AGI’s relationship with other firms such as London-based X-ray Touring. X-ray extended its joint-venture partnership with the Yucaipa Companies in 2021, and formed a new strategic alliance with AGI, which was founded by Dennis Arfa in 1986 and is part of Yucaipa’s Y Entertainment Group.

APA represents clients such as 50 Cent, 2 Chainz, Nickelback, Belinda Carlisle, Fetty Wap, Billy Talent, Deep Purple, Manic Street Preachers, Lauryn Hill and Brian Wilson, while AGI’s roster includes the likes of Billy Joel, Rod Stewart, Linkin Park, Metallica, Noel Gallagher, Motley Crue, The Strokes and Iggy Pop.

Yucaipa also has interests in two other London-based agencies, ITG and K2, US promoter Danny Wimmer Presents and agency Day After Day Productions, and Spain’s Primavera Sound festival, as well as management company LBI Entertainment and sports agencies ISE and Steinberg Sports.

