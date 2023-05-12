PROFILE

news

The View cancel show after onstage bust-up

"We had a brotherly bust-up that went too far," say the Scottish band following the incident, which led their Manchester gig to be abandoned

By James Hanley on 12 May 2023

The View


Scottish rock band The View have cancelled their upcoming London concert following an onstage bust-up.

Videos shared on social media appear to show the group’s lead singer Kyle Falconer throw a punch at bassist Kieren Webster during their gig at Manchester’s Deaf Institute on 10 May.

The performance was abruptly cancelled following the altercation, with their date at London’s Oslo, scheduled for the following night, subsequently called off.

“Unfortunately we are having to postpone tonight’s London show,” says a statement by the group. “Our promoter is working to resolve the situation. Please keep hold of your tickets for now and we will make a further announcement in a few days. Massive apologies to all our fans.”

The band have since posted an additional statement, describing the incident as a “brotherly bust-up that went too far”, adding that tickets for the Oslo gig will be valid for their 7 December slot at London’s Scala.

“We had a brotherly bust-up that went too far, and we cannae wait to get back to touring in November”

“Sorry to the fans at our show in Manchester and everywhere else that we’ve upset – we had a brotherly bust-up that went too far, and we cannae wait to get back to touring in November and throughout the festival season with yous lot,” they add.

The group are also set to perform at Nottingham Rescue Rooms (2 November), Liverpool’s O2 Academy 2 (3 November) and Manchester Academy 2 (4 November) as part of the SJM Concerts-promoted comeback tour.

 

