Teo Live gets set for third edition

The annual online event for the international touring exhibitions community, which launched during the pandemic, returns on 11 May

Professionals from around the world are set to check in for the third edition of Teo Live, the annual online event for the international touring exhibitions community.

Taking place on 11 May from 3pm to 5.30pm CEST, the free registration event will focus on the key issues impacting the industry and is open to all people involved in cultural exhibitions worldwide, including museums, galleries, science centres, libraries, archives, gardens, zoos, exhibition venues and event organisations.

“Teo Live is designed to provide a moment in the year where everyone who is involved in international touring cultural exhibitions can come together, catch up on the latest trends and creative developments in our industry, and meet with peers,” says Teo (Touring Exhibitions Organisation) co-founder and CEO Manon Delaury.

“The idea behind the event is to provide a gathering moment beyond borders, an opportunity to get together that complements in-person events and makes it possible for everyone involved in the hosting, touring, production or promotion of exhibitions worldwide, to join an industry event, no matter where there are.”

Launched during the pandemic to help bring the industry together, Teo Live has evolved into an annual gathering. This year’s keynote will see Anaïs Aguerre and Otone Doi from Culture Connect consultancy unveil and discuss the findings of the Cultural Dialogue Survey on the Future of Touring Exhibitions, which it conducted in collaboration with Teo.

“We started in Covid times, during lockdown, to support our community as it had become so complex to travel and get together,” says Rennes, France-based Delaury. “With Culture Connect, a consultancy specialising in unlocking the collaborative and international potential of the cultural sector, we had conducted a survey on the future of touring exhibitions, to listen to the voice of our industry in this pandemic context.

“We launched Teo Live as a new space for members of the international touring exhibitions community to get together, and we shared the results of the survey during this first edition. Last year, the keynote was about sustainable development practices in touring exhibitions and experiences. This year, two years on, we explore the future of touring exhibitions with a second survey.”

The original 2021 survey revealed there was a need for more flexible collaboration models and more sustainable practices, touching upon the rise of unconventional hosting venues such as outdoor spaces and shopping malls, and the development of innovative practices such as virtual couriering and blueprint exhibitions. This year’s keynote will reveal how these trends have evolved two years on.

“The versatility and diversity that is at the heart of our industry, in the stakeholders involved, in the experiences provided, in the collaboration models developed, and in the topics addressed, will be brought to light with the survey insights and the presentations of exhibitions by international producers,” adds Delaury.

“At Teo Live attendees have the opportunity to actually meet with speakers for informal talks after the presentations. So this year, each producer will be available in a dedicated room, accessible directly from the meeting room, where attendees will be able to come and meet, and share any questions they might have, directly after the presentations.

“It’s always so amazing to see people from all around the world, from so many different institutions and organisations, come together and talk, formally and informally, about international touring, our challenges and our purposes.”

