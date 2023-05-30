TEG MJR introduces new hip-hop festival for Oz/NZ

Light It Up will see acts including Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd and Lola Brooke visit six cities this September

A new touring hip-hop festival spearheaded by TEG MJR is coming to Australia and New Zealand this year.

Light It Up will hit arenas in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Auckland in early September.

American rapper Wiz Khalifa tops the lineup for the event, delivering his first headline shows in Australia since 2015.

Rae Sremmurd, Lola Brooke, Hooligan Hefs, Youngn Lipz and DJ BeastMode are also set to join the six-city tour.

The TEG MJR festival is produced in collaboration with Switch Events, the team behind Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube’s recent sold-out Australian tours.

In other Australian festival news, Falls Festival announced earlier this month that it would not be returning for the 2023/24 season.

This will mark the first time in 28 years – outside of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021 – that the travelling festival will not usher in the new year.

See dates for Light It Up below.

September 02 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, Australia

September 03 – Entertainment Centre – Brisbane, Australia

September 05 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Adelaide, Australia

September 06 – RAC Arena – Perth, Australia

September 08 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, Australia

September 10 – Spark Arena – Auckland, New Zealand

