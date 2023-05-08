Ted Nugent concert axed over political views

The self-styled "political firebrand" was slated to perform at the Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham on 18 July

An Alabama venue has cancelled a concert by guitarist Ted Nugent following an outcry over the American singer’s political views.

The self-styled “political firebrand” was slated to perform at the Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham on 18 July as part of his farewell tour, Adios Mofo.

However, the 2,000-cap venue and promoter Red Mountain Entertainment have pulled the show just days after it was announced after receiving a torrent of criticism for the booking.

AL.com describes Nugent, who performed at a Trump rally in Waco, Texas, earlier this year, as “an outspoken advocate for hunting and gun ownership rights and an equally ardent opponent of animal rights”. He has also faced accusations of homophobia, transphobia and misogyny.

“We have heard the concerns of the Avondale community, which is so important to us, and in conjunction with our partners, have taken the necessary steps to cancel the Ted Nugent concert scheduled for July 18,” writes the venue on Instagram Stories.

In response to the cancellation, the Michigan-born 74-year-old posted a link to the AL.com article on his Facebook page, adding: “Liars & haters drunk on stupid incapable to debate me.”

