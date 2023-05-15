Sting and Shaggy launch One Fine Day festival

The duo have curated and will co-headline the eclectic music festival, which debuts in Philadelphia this September

Sting and Shaggy have announced the launch of the One Fine Day Festival, which will debut later this year in collaboration with Live Nation and The Cherrytree Music Company.

The duo, who are both managed by Cherrytree CEO Martin Kierszenbaum, have curated the eclectic music festival and will co-headline its main stage. The pair previously teamed up on the Grammy-winning 2018 album, 44/876.

One Fine Day will debut across two stages at The Mann in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia, on Saturday 9 September. Additional performers will include Koffee, Tank and the Bangas, G Love & Special Sauce, Kes, Flor de Toloache, and Giordana Angi, while Thundercat will headline the Skyline Stage at the Mann.

“I love how Shaggy and I effortlessly push each other to the creative edges,” says Sting. “After having made the 44/876 album together and recording an album of Frank Sinatra covers in a reggae style, a day of hits and musical adventures in one of our favourite cities seemed like the next illogical step!”

“We wanted to invite some of our favourite musicians to gather in real time and share that very vibe at One Fine Day”

The festival will mark the only time Sting and Shaggy will perform on stage together in the US in 2023.

“Sting is a catalyst for musical curiosity,” adds Shaggy. “When we collaborate, we combine our musical tastes, individual cultures and a sense of wonder. We wanted to invite some of our favourite musicians to gather in real time and share that very vibe at One Fine Day.”

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 19 May, with an exclusive VIP experience which includes access to a private lounge with samplings of Sting’s wine, Toscana IGT from Il Palagio paired with Philadelphia’s Di Bruno Brothers gourmet cheeses also available.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.