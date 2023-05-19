Sony Music Masterworks acquires Proactiv stake

Founded by Horacio Renna, Barcelona-based Proactiv has delivered shows in Spain by the likes of Andrea Bocelli and Maluma

Sony Music Masterworks, a division of Sony Music Entertainment (SME), has announced it has acquired a majority stake in Barcelona-based Proactiv Entertainment.

Proactiv, which has sold two million tickets over the last five years, works with talent and brands to stage concerts and festivals, touring and immersive experiences. Founded in 1987 by event production guru Horacio Renna, the firm’s live music shows and events have included performances in Spain by Andrea Bocelli, Malu, Juan Luis Guerra, Dani Martin, Juanes and Maluma.

Current MD Nicolas Renna will continue to lead the company’s day-to-day operations, working closely with Masterworks president Mark Cavell, as well as Sony Music Spain & Portugal President Jose-Maria Barbat on behalf of SME’s Latin Iberia region, to grow the business through an expanded range of events, venues and experiences.

“I feel very proud to continue my father’s legacy, as well as the work I began at Proactiv Entertainment almost 20 years ago, with a partner like Sony Music Entertainment,” says Nicolas Renna. “We share vision and values, and we are firmly committed to creating a global leader in production and promotion of live experiences. With the support of Mark Cavell and the rest of the team across SME’s global network, we will access new territories, grow our portfolio of properties and generate emotions to new audiences.”

“Today starts a new era of success, made even greater by a partner with such great history and world-class capabilities”

Proactiv has also delivered shows based on international IP such as Disney on Ice, Disney Live!, The Lion King, WWE Live, Hamilton, the Harlem Globetrotters, Monster Jam, Harry Potter In Concert, Star Wars In Concert, Walking with Dinosaurs, Marvel Universe Live and Peppa Pigs. It is also the producer behind the touring experiences of Meet Vincent Van Gogh, FC Barcelona Exhibition, and Secret Garden.

“We have built our company to be one of the leaders in our sector and a standard-bearer through our values, professionalism, and hard work,” adds Horacio Renna. “Today starts a new era of success, made even greater by a partner with such great history and world-class capabilities.”

The relationship is the latest in a series of strategic partnerships and agreements advancing Sony Music Masterwork’s growth as a multi-faceted worldwide entertainment business. Investments by Sony Music Masterworks include Backyard Cinema; Holland-based GEA Live; Dubai-based concert promotion, talent management, events and production company MAC Global; Raymond Gubbay Ltd and UK concert promotion and production company Senbla.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nico and Horacio Renna to take Proactiv Entertainment’s business to the next level and help more leading artists and brands connect with fans through high-quality productions globally,” says Sony Music Masterworks president Mark Cavell. “They have a strong vision and key creative relationships around the world. Taken together with Sony Music’s expertise, resources, and broad portfolio of live entertainment properties, we look forward to creating even more innovative live experiences for audiences everywhere.”

