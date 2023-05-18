PROFILE

Slowthai removed from line-ups after rape charge

The Mercury Prize-nominated rapper has "categorically" denied the charges and said he is "confident" his name will be cleared

By Lisa Henderson on 18 May 2023

Slowthai's 'Best Night of Your Life' tour will kick off later this month

image © Wikimedia Commons/Edwardx

Mercury Prize-nominated rapper Slowthai has been removed from the line-ups of several major festivals, following two charges of rape.

The British artist — whose real name is Tyron Frampton — was charged with two counts of rape earlier this week, and appeared before Oxfordshire Magistrates Court on Tuesday (16 May).

The 28-year-old was scheduled to appear this summer at Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds, Parklife in Manchester and Forbidden Fruit in Dublin but his name has been quietly removed from their line-ups in recent days.

However, he is still billed to appear as Blur’s support act for their 8 July concert at Wembley and tickets for his Ugly World Tour in September are still on sale.

Slowthai appeared before Oxford Magistrates’ Court via video link from his home in Northampton on Tuesday, speaking only to confirm his name, date of birth and address. He is set to appear before Oxford Crown Court next month.

The 28-year-old was scheduled to appear this summer at Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds, Parklife and Forbidden Fruit

The rapper has “categorically” denied the charges and said he is “confident” his name will be cleared.

He wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday: “Regarding the allegations being reported about me. I categorically deny the charges.

“I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly.

“I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time.”

Slowthai was nominated for a Grammy award in 2021 and a Mercury prize in 2019. He has also won gongs at the NME Awards and UK Music Video Awards.

The rapper is also known for his budget-friendly tours such as ’99p tour’, a £5 ticketed tour and the recent £1 pub tour dubbed Best Night of Your Life.

 

