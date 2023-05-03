Printworks London set to reopen in 2026

The Broadwick Live-operated 6,000-cap nightclub and events venue shut down on 1 May following an epic closing weekend

Broadwick Live has revealed it is planning to launch “Printworks 2.0” in 2026 after the acclaimed London venue hosted its final party for at least three years.

The acclaimed 6,000-cap nightclub and events venue shut down on 1 May following an epic closing weekend, which featured sets from acts such as Black Coffee, Maya Jane Coles, Danny Howard, Chloe Caillet and Jaden Thompson.

Leased from developer British Land, Printworks London opened in January 2017 but looked set to close for good after Southwark Council gave the go-ahead for it to be converted into offices.

However, an agreement was reached for the venue to continue to operate in some form in British Land’s Canada Water scheme.

“We are delighted to announce that Printworks hopes to return in three years and that we will continue to work with our partners at British Land to create the future cultural venue that retains the essence of the iconic Press Halls,” says Broadwick’s director of strategy Simeon Aldred.

“Printworks has brought lasting impact to our scene, to our city, to artists and our local community”

“Printworks has brought lasting impact to our scene, to our city, to artists and our local community. The future Printworks venue aims to build on this, bringing together all the best in all electronic music and visual arts, both as well as hosting some of the world’s best orchestras, ballet companies and other art forms.”

The Printworks complex comprises multiple performance spaces in a 16-acre former newspaper printworks in London’s Docklands, and has hosted acts such as Skepta, Gorillaz and Seth Troxler, as well as events including the BBC Proms, but its use as a cultural space was previously intended to be temporary.

London night czar Amy Lamé also welcomes the news.

“London’s world-famous nightlife is the heartbeat of our capital and Printworks has played a dynamic role bringing together culture, music and entertainment and attracting artists and visitors from all over the world,” she says. “I am delighted there is an exciting future ahead for Printworks and I will continue working with all involved to ensure they thrive.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.