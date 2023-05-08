PROFILE

news

OneRepublic to headline Isle of MTV Malta 2023

The American band will top the bill at Europe's biggest free summer festival, which precedes Isle of MTV Malta Music Week

By James Hanley on 08 May 2023

OneRepublic


MTV has announced that OneRepublic will headline Europe’s biggest free summer festival, Isle of MTV Malta 2023.

The Ryan Tedder-fronted band will top the bill at the event, now in its 15th year, at the 50,000-cap Il-Fosos Square on 18 July, with additional performers to be confirmed.

The festival, which is staged in partnership with the Malta Tourism Authority, will be followed by Isle of MTV Malta Music Week, a series of club nights and parties across venues on the island from 18-23 July.

“Isle of MTV Malta’s 15th year is going to be bigger than ever as we once again light up il-Fosos Square with epic performances from today’s top artists,” says Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events, Paramount and chief content officer, music, Paramount+. “OneRepublic are long-time friends of MTV and, after their epic performance at the 2022 MTV EMAs, we can’t wait to see them wow fans in Malta.”

“It offers a fantastic opportunity for Maltese artists to exhibit their talents on the international stage”

Over its 14 editions, Isle of MTV Malta has welcomed acts such as Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, David Guetta and Martin Garrix.

“Isle of MTV has always been of great importance for Malta as it not only brings together thousands of music fans from all over Europe but is a sterling platform to showcase the island’s unique and vibrant entertainment scene,” adds Malta’s minister for tourism Clayton Bartolo. “In conjunction with renowned names in the music world, it offers a fantastic opportunity for Maltese artists to exhibit their talents on the international stage which in turn promotes Maltese culture and helps to enhance the island’s rich artistic heritage.”

The event will broadcast on MTV on 15 September in more than 150 countries across TV, digital and social channels.

 

