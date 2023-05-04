PROFILE

news

No charges filed over fatal US concert stampede

Three women lost their lives in the crowd crush at Main Street Armory in Rochester, NY following a show by rapper GloRilla

By James Hanley on 04 May 2023

Main Street Armory


image © Matthew D. Wilson

No criminal charges will be brought over the fatal crowd crush at the Main Street Armory concert venue in Rochester, New York earlier this year.

Three women lost their lives in the incident, which took place following a show by rapper GloRilla on 5 March when concertgoers began running towards the exits, rumoured to have been sparked by unfounded reports of gunshots.

Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse, Rhondesia Belton, 33, and 35-year-old Brandy Miller all died in the tragedy, while seven people required hospital treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

However, a “comprehensive, multi-departmental investigation” into the stampede by the City of Rochester has concluded there is no basis for criminal charges.

“The city’s law department, police and fire departments, department of neighbourhood and business development and code enforcement teams conducted an extensive investigation over several weeks,” reads a statement from the authority. “The teams completed numerous interviews and comprehensive inspections, and compiled the information for consideration by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

“Based on the information and evidence, both the RPD and DA’s Office determined that there is no basis for criminal charges in this case.”

The city is reviewing its entertainment licensing procedures to “identify and implement additional conditions that would increase safety and security

Nonetheless, the city says it is reviewing its entertainment licensing procedures to “identify and implement additional conditions that would increase safety and security for entertainment patrons in Rochester”.

The 6,500-cap Main Street Armory has had its licence suspended in the wake of the tragedy after the police investigation revealed “justifiable concerns” regarding the licensee’s “ability to operate the premises”.

Spectrum News reports that the venue changed hands just weeks after the stampede. According to paperwork filed with the DA’s office, Main Street Armory owner Scott Donaldson sold the venue on 23 March to 900 E Main Street Rochester LLC for $550,000.

National civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has intimated that he plans to file a lawsuit against the venue on behalf of one of the victims and several concertgoers injured in the incident.

 

