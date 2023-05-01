Midnight Mango adds Rich Quarterman to agency team

Quarterman's talent roster includes acts such as The Great Malarkey, Josienne Clarke, Year of the Dog, Marcus Bonfanti, and Luke Jackson

International booking agency Midnight Mango has welcomed Rich Quarterman to its team of booking agents.

Quarterman, who also brings considerable experience as an artist, has quickly built a talent roster including The Great Malarkey, Josienne Clarke, Year of the Dog, Marcus Bonfanti, and Luke Jackson.

“For as long as I remember I have loved live music with a passion. I’ve played at venues all over the UK and have met some amazing people, and had some amazing experiences along the way. So for Midnight Mango to give me the opportunity to work in the field is a dream come true,” he says.

“I’m looking forward to working with the incredible team at MM, and to be representing artists that I truly love and care about is a pleasure and a privilege.”

Midnight Mango continues to grow its agent freelancer platform, launched in 2020 to bring new agents to the company on a freelance basis, supporting them financially through the pandemic period while allowing them to retain control over their rosters and income.

Quarterman follows in the footsteps of Barry Stewart, who represents acts including The Undertones, Skipinnish, Shooglenifty and Sharon Shannon, and Duncan Chappell, agent for the likes of Ranagri, Fred’s House, Annae Renae, Calum Gilligan and The Dunwells, in joining the UK-based firm’s growing team this year.

