news

Michael Gudinski doc to premiere at Oz film fest

Stars including Dave Grohl, Kylie, Ed Sheeran and Bruce Springsteen will feature in the film about the late Mushroom Group founder

By Gordon Masson on 24 May 2023

Michael Gudinski died in March 2021

Michael Gudinski died in March 2021


A new documentary detailing the extraordinary life and career of Mushroom Group founder Michael Gudinski will make its premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival on 10 August, three weeks before its theatrical release across Australia on 31 August.

Entitled Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story the film will feature archive footage and interviews with Gudinski, while artists such as Kylie Minogue, Dave Grohl, Ed Sheeran, Sting, Bruce Springsteen and Jimmy Barnes will talk about the late music mogul’s impact on their careers, as well as on the wider music industry in Australia and internationally.

The documentary will be part of Mushroom’s extended 50th-anniversary celebrations

The documentary will be part of Mushroom’s extended 50th-anniversary celebrations. Gudinski, who died in March 2021, founded Mushroom Records in 1972, with his group of companies firmly establishing itself as one of the foremost music and entertainment specialists across both Australia and New Zealand.

Indeed, such was Gudinski’s legendary status in his native country, that he was honoured with a state funeral in Melbourne, with superstars such as Elton John, Taylor Swift, Billy Joel, Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams and many more recording tributes to him, while Ed Sheeran attended the memorial service and performed an emotional version of his hit Visiting Hours to honour a man he referred to as his friend and mentor.

 

