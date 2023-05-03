Loud and Live appoints chief business officer

Steve Ziff brings to the company more than two decades of experience as a strategic marketer and business development leader

Marketing, entertainment and live events company Loud and Live has announced the appointment of Steve Ziff as its new chief business officer.

Ziff brings more than two decades of experience as a strategic marketer and business development leader, with a track record across agencies, professional sports and entertainment organisations.

In his new role, Ziff will oversee Loud and Live’s marketing services and enterprise-wide business development efforts, providing strategic guidance to grow and expand the company’s diverse portfolio of assets and capabilities. He will lead both respective teams.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Steve to the Loud and Live family, and we’re confident that his leadership and diverse experience across marketing, entertainment, content and sports will be invaluable to the company, our clients and our worldwide audiences,” says Loud and Live CEO Nelson Albareda. “His extensive capabilities in marketing & business development, coupled with his deep understanding of the various industries where we perform, makes him the perfect fit for our growth plans and vision of the company.”

Prior to joining Loud and Live, Ziff was CMO and CCO for action sports company Thrill One Sports, and also served as SVP and CMO for the Los Angeles Chargers American football team.

“Loud and Live sits at the nexus of culture, uniquely built as a world-class entertainment, content and marketing solutions company,” says Ziff. “Nelson, Marco and team have established a future-focused enterprise with an incredibly passionate and diverse team of people, and joining one of the only global companies of its kind is a tremendous opportunity and honour.”

He continues: “The Latin-Hispanic culture has permeated the mainstream and is now visibly shaping and deeply influencing the landscape of global music, fashion, art, sports and lifestyle and the modern US economy. As a top Latin entertainment and multicultural marketing company, we’ve collected a massive wealth of cultural intelligence, insights, and data on consumers which we use to help brands stay competitive, adept, and resonant. We’re excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to help our partners convert culture into commerce.”

