PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Live Nation partners on new South Korea arena

The 20,000-cap arena and multi-cultural entertainment complex will be developed in Busan, Korea's second most populous city

By James Hanley on 22 May 2023


Live Nation is partnering with Korea’s Busan Metropolitan City and to develop a new arena and multi-cultural entertainment complex in Busan, South Korea’s second most populous city.

The new destination will include a 20,000-capacity arena, an exhibition centre, hotels, and an educational facility to foster talent in K-pop and K-culture.

Live Nation will manage the venue, with the local Live Nation Korea team also providing expertise on content and concert promotion to book talent.

“As we continue to expand our global venue business, Busan will be an important touring hub for global superstars who are touring more of the world, as well as K-pop and local artists,” says Live Nation president & CEO Michael Rapino. “We’re excited to help create more opportunities for artists and fans to connect, while also contributing to the growing tourism in the city.”

Busan City will assist with the approval procedures relevant to the project site and provide administrative support. Three potential sites are being investigated for the complex in Busan City’s projects.

“The arena will become a hub of tourism empowered by K-pop, contributing to the local and national economy”

“The arena will become a hub of tourism empowered by K-pop, contributing to the local and national economy,” says Busan’s mayor Heong-Joon Park. “The complex will create many opportunities and synergies with other cultural organizations in Busan including Osiria Sightseeing Complex, Haeundae Beach and local festivals like Busan Fireworks Festival and G-Star. We are looking forward to seeing Busan transforming into a global city full of cultural diversity.”

Live Nation’s Venue Nation owns, operates or has equity interests in a global portfolio of more than 250 live entertainment venues. Across the Asia Pacific, Venue Nation also oversees Grange Road in Singapore, Spark Arena in New Zealand, and the Palais Theatre, Festival Hall, Anita’s Theatre, Fortitude Music Hall, and Hindley Street Music Hall in Australia.

It was reported earlier this year that South Korea is to gain three new concert venues by the end of 2025 as it moves to capitalise on the demand created by the K-pop explosion.

PHOTO: Heong-Joon Park, mayor of Busan City, Greg Gillin, SVP – venue development, Live Nation, and Seung-Han Lee, CEO of B.GET.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • An artist's impression of the proposed Arena Caerdydd (Cardiff Arena)
    Live Nation selected for new Cardiff arena

    A Live Nation-led consortium that also includes Oak View Group is the preferred bidder to deliver a £150m arena in the Welsh capital

  • Bandsintown CEO Fabrice Sergent
    Songkick battle with Live Nation takes new twists

    Songkick files additional legal papers as Live Nation allies with company's competitors

  • Our:House festival 2014, Auckland Stadiums
    Live Nation partners on New Zealand festival

    Live Nation New Zealand has linked up with Dunedin Venues Management and local promoter Common People to launch Fortune Festival. The 5,000-capacity, multi-stage event will take place at the University Oval cricket ground in Dunedin on Saturday, 2 April. Headliners Salmonella Dub will be joined by Tiki Taane and Laughton…

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|18 May 2023

CTS Eventim revenues, ticket sales soar in Q1

news|19 May 2023

US lawmakers propose ‘Taylor Swift ticketing bill’

news|17 May 2023

Abu Dhabi firms merge to form live powerhouse

news|18 May 2023

Slowthai removed from line-ups after rape charge

news|17 May 2023

Berlin-Tegel airport used for concert series

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

BookerPrimary Talent International

London, UKFull TimeDOE

AssistantPrimary Talent International

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Senior Venue ManagerThe Halls, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton, UKFull Time£38K - £42K + Benefits

Assistant Production ManagerThe Halls, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton, UKFull Time£28K - £35K + Benefits