Live Nation to offer $99 festival tickets this weekend

Live Nation is expanding its popular Concert Week promotion to include festivals, for the first time ever.

This weekend, fans will be able to purchase $99 all-in one-day tickets to more than a dozen North American festivals across a variety of genres.

Governor’s Ball (New York, NY), Afro Nation (Miami, FL) and Broccoli City (Washington, DC) are among the events included in LN’s ‘Festival Weekend’.

Tickets will be available from Friday (19 May) at 10:00 ET until the following Monday (22 May) at 23:59 local time or while inventory lasts. After that, tickets to the selected festivals will revert to standard prices.

Live Nation’s annual Concert Week took place between 10–16 May, offering $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,800 shows across North America.

Concerts for the likes of Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Hayley Kiyoko, Incubus, Jimmy Eat World, Louis Tomlinson, Måneskin and Maroon 5 were included in the promotion.

Participating festivals for Live Nation’s Festival Weekend are:

Adjacent Festival – Atlantic City, NJ – May 27-28

Afro Nation – Miami, FL – May 27-28

Broccoli City Festival – Washington, DC – July 15-16

Catbird Music Festival – Bethel, NY – Aug 19-20

FairWell Festival – Redmond, OR – July 21-23

FORMAT Festival – Bentonville, AR – Sep 22-24

Gov Ball – New York, NY – June 9-11

Greenville Country Music Fest – Greenville, SC – Oct 20-22

lavender wild – Toronto, ON – June 4

One Fine Day Festival – Philadelphia, PA – September 9

Roots Picnic – Philadelphia, PA – June 2-4

Sound on Sound Music Festival – Bridgeport, CT – Sept 30-Oct 1

TidalWave Music Festival – Atlantic City, NJ – Aug 11-13

