PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Live Nation to offer $99 festival tickets this weekend

Fans will be able to purchase $99 all-in one-day tickets to more than a dozen North American festivals across a variety of genres

By Lisa Henderson on 18 May 2023

Live Nation's Gov Ball NYC

Live Nation's Gov Ball NYC


Live Nation is expanding its popular Concert Week promotion to include festivals, for the first time ever.

This weekend, fans will be able to purchase $99 all-in one-day tickets to more than a dozen North American festivals across a variety of genres.

Governor’s Ball (New York, NY), Afro Nation (Miami, FL) and Broccoli City (Washington, DC) are among the events included in LN’s ‘Festival Weekend’.

Tickets will be available from Friday (19 May) at 10:00 ET until the following Monday (22 May) at 23:59 local time or while inventory lasts. After that, tickets to the selected festivals will revert to standard prices.

Live Nation’s annual Concert Week took place between 10–16 May, offering $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,800 shows across North America.

Concerts for the likes of Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Hayley Kiyoko, Incubus, Jimmy Eat World, Louis Tomlinson, Måneskin and Maroon 5 were included in the promotion.

Participating festivals for Live Nation’s Festival Weekend are:

Adjacent Festival – Atlantic City, NJ – May 27-28
Afro Nation – Miami, FL – May 27-28
Broccoli City Festival – Washington, DC – July 15-16
Catbird Music Festival – Bethel, NY – Aug 19-20
FairWell Festival – Redmond, OR – July 21-23
FORMAT Festival – Bentonville, AR – Sep 22-24
Gov Ball – New York, NY – June 9-11
Greenville Country Music Fest – Greenville, SC – Oct 20-22
lavender wild – Toronto, ON – June 4
One Fine Day Festival – Philadelphia, PA – September 9
Roots Picnic – Philadelphia, PA – June 2-4
Sound on Sound Music Festival – Bridgeport, CT – Sept 30-Oct 1
TidalWave Music Festival – Atlantic City, NJ – Aug 11-13

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|15 May 2023

Music accountant charged over alleged $2.2m fraud

news|15 May 2023

CTS Eventim to sell tickets at petrol stations

news|16 May 2023

Officer sacked for lying to get backstage at APE

news|17 May 2023

Abu Dhabi firms merge to form live powerhouse

feature|15 May 2023

Austria market report: Schnapps, castles and pop!

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Senior Venue ManagerThe Halls, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton, UKFull Time£38K - £42K + Benefits

Assistant Production ManagerThe Halls, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton, UKFull Time£28K - £35K + Benefits

Head of SecurityYTL Arena Bristol

Bristol, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Events Manager, NationalForestry England

UKFull Time£35,870