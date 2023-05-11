Lawsuit launched against axed Bamboozle festival

An executive is suing the cancelled Atlantic City fest and its organiser over allegedly unpaid loans totalling $500k

A lawsuit has been launched against the ill-fated Bamboozle festival and its promoter over allegedly unpaid loans relating to the cancelled event.

The event was due to return to Bader Field, Atlantic City from 5-7 May following an 11-year absence, with artists such as Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach, Joey Bada$$, Trippie Red, Rick Ross and A Boogie wit da Hoodie, but was axed just a week before it was due to go ahead, amid claims organisers had failed to submit the necessary paperwork.

NJ.com reported that city officials moved to cancel the event after not receiving the required fees and documents from organisers.

“There was an ongoing concern we were not getting the required documents from festival organisers in a timely matter,” said city business administrator Anthony Swan. “We asked for this information months in advance to protect the city and the taxpayers of Atlantic City. The event was fast approaching, and these issues were still unresolved.”

According to Loudwire, via NJ.com, it has now emerged that an executive called Anthony Martini of Little Sliver has filed a lawsuit in New Jersey against Bamboozle Festival LLC and promoter John D’Esposito, alleging he loaned D’Esposito and four separate companies a total of US$500,000 (€458,000) at 20% interest to ensure the event went ahead.

Martini claims he only found out the festival was cancelled when he checked his social media

Martini, who is suing for $630,000 overall, plus interest, costs and fees, claims he only found out the festival was cancelled when he checked his social media, adding that D’Espito “wasn’t being responsive” when he tried to contact him.

Founded by D’Esposito, Bamboozle was staged at numerous New Jersey sites from 2003 to 2012 and featured acts including Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, 50 Cent, My Chemical Romance and Linkin Park.

However, controversy raged over premium tickets after D’Esposito allegedly repeatedly warned on social media that prices would soar as more high-profile headliners joined the bill. Instead, ticket prices fell when the promised big names failed to materialise.

NJ.com reported the New Jersey division of consumer affairs has received more than 20 complaints about Bamboozle about issues ranging from false advertising to refund requests.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.