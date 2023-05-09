PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Italy’s Assomusica elects new president

Turin-based promoter Carlo Parodi becomes the live music association's sixth president, succeeding the late Vincenzo Spera

By James Hanley on 09 May 2023

Carlo Parodi (centre), flanked by Assomusica's new board


Italy’s live music association Assomusica has announced the election of promoter Carlo Parodi as its new president following the 35th National Assembly of Associates.

Parodi becomes the sixth president of Assomusica, which was founded in Florence in 1996, succeeding the late Vincenzo Spera, who passed away in a road accident earlier this year.

A music promoter from Turin with over 30 years’ experience, Parodi is the founder of the Collegno’s Flowers Festival and the Hiroshima Mon Amour live music club.

The Assembly also elected the new board of directors, which now comprises Vincenzo Bellini, Paolo De Biasi, Fulvio De Rosa, Giuseppe Gomez Paloma, Giampaolo Grotta and Rita Zappador. Di Biasi had served as interim president since Spera’s death.

“The most complex issues will be addressed immediately, with great attention and care”

“It is with a sense of pride, as well as great responsibility and commitment, that I welcome this appointment and the trust that is being placed in me and in the new board of directors,” says Parodi. “The most complex issues will be addressed immediately, with great attention and care.

“On a personal level, I will commit to being everyone’s president, and those who know me know that this isn’t just a cliché. I will try to play my part, bringing my experience to the table, and taking on all the issues in the lively, structured industry of live music. We are now past the pandemic, that has proven how complex this segment of the cultural industry is and has shown that, in order to stand strong, Assomusica needs to be cohesive. And this, perhaps, is one of the most challenging legacies left by Vincenzo Spera.”

Salvitelle-born Spera founded event management company Duemilagrandieventi in 1974 and went on to work with a host of international artists, from Miles Davis to Bob Dylan, as well as household Italian entertainers such as Beppe Grillo to Fabrizio De André.

He held the role of Assomusica president for more than a decade, representing the majority of live music companies in Italy. News of his death in March sparked an outpouring of tributes from the industry.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|08 May 2023

ATC Group revenue up 33% to £12.1m

news|05 May 2023

Wasserman, See Tickets and more form Fix the Tix

news|05 May 2023

Live Nation delivers $3.1bn revenue in Q1 ’23

feature|04 May 2023

Loud Kids: Charting Måneskin’s unstoppable rise

news|04 May 2023

Bruno Mars gig organisers cancel scalped tickets

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Events Manager, NationalForestry England

UKFull Time£35,870

Produktions-Controller / Event-Controller (m/w/d)ICS GmbH International Concert Service

Hamburg, DEFull Time or Part Time€53K

Managing Director, North AmericaDICE

New York, USFull Time$230K - $250K

Tours Director, International TouringAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£80K - £85K + 10% Bonus & Benefits