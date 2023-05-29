Italy to hold benefit concert for flooding victims

Italy Loves Romagna will take place at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, near Bologna, on 24 June to raise funds in support of the region

A benefit concert has been announced for victims of the devastating flooding in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna area.

The Italy Loves Romagna event will take place at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, near Bologna, on 24 June in the wake of the flooding, which has left 13 people dead and thousands homeless, and has been described as the country’s worst disaster in a century.

Domestic artists including Blanco, Elisa, Elodie, Emma, Giorgia, Luciano Ligabue, Madame, Fiorella Mannoia, Gianni Morandi, Negramaro, Laura Pausini, Max Pezzali, Salmo, Tananai and Zucchero have been confirmed for the fundraiser, as the Italian music community unites to raise funds in support of Romagna and its inhabitants.

The show comes 11 years after Italia Loves Emilia, a fundraising concert held in 2012 to support the earthquake victims of Emilia Romagna. A presale starts tomorrow (30 May) on TicketOne, Ticketmaster and Vivaticket.

The event was announced by undersecretary for culture Gianmarco Mazzi.

“There are two objectives: to raise as many funds as possible and launch an invitation to spend the summer 2023 holidays in Romagna”

“There are two objectives: to raise as many funds as possible and launch an invitation to spend the summer 2023 holidays in Romagna, to bring life and help that splendid territory to recover,” says Mazzi. “Romagna is a wonderful land that has always evoked sun, joy and well-being, a place of the soul for the Italians, today hit hard.”

The 100,000-cap RCF Arena got up and running last year after its opening was delayed by two years due to the pandemic. Harry Styles will play the venue on 22 July as part of his Love On Tour European run.

The venue is operated by the SPV C.Volo network of seven enterprises and was built on unused land at the Reggio Emilia Airport, with audio company RCF acquiring the naming rights.

A separate fundraiser – Music Valley-Romagna Mia, Live Charity Concert – is also being planned for 5 August at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit in Imola, as part of its 70th anniversary of the motor racing venue.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.