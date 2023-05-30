IQ 119 out now: Helene Fischer, Summer Marshall

The June 2023 edition also delivers a Belgium market report, explores the world of travel agents and previews 10 festivals debuting in 2023

IQ 119 – the latest issue of the international live music industry’s favourite magazine – is available to read online now.

The June 2023 issue sees us go behind the scenes of one of the biggest European tours of the year, as German superstar Helene Fischer’s daring Rausch Live tour hits the road. Plus, CAA agent Summer Marshall spills the beans to Lisa Henderson about her first 20 action-packed years in the music industry.

Adam Woods learns how live music’s corporate juggernauts are transforming Belgium’s independent landscape in our latest market report, while music’s specialist travel agents educate Gordon Masson on the challenges and opportunities for the sector in 2023.

Elsewhere, we preview 10 festivals planning to make their debut in 2023.

For this edition’s comments and columns, NEC Group’s Guy Dunstan reveals some of the challenges and trends that he and his team are identifying through venues customer feedback, and Steve Jenner examines the various areas where he believes artificial intelligence can deliver improvements to the live music industry.

The Your Shout panel, meanwhile, recall the funniest or most bizarre thing they’ve seen at a festival.

As always, the majority of the magazine’s content will appear online in some form in the next four weeks.

However, if you can’t wait for your fix of essential live music industry features, opinion and analysis, click here to subscribe to IQ from just £6.25 a month – or check out what you’re missing out on with the limited preview below:

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.