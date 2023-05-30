PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

IQ 119 out now: Helene Fischer, Summer Marshall

The June 2023 edition also delivers a Belgium market report, explores the world of travel agents and previews 10 festivals debuting in 2023

By James Hanley on 30 May 2023


IQ 119 – the latest issue of the international live music industry’s favourite magazine – is available to read online now.

The June 2023 issue sees us go behind the scenes of one of the biggest European tours of the year, as German superstar Helene Fischer’s daring Rausch Live tour hits the road. Plus, CAA agent Summer Marshall spills the beans to Lisa Henderson about her first 20 action-packed years in the music industry.

Adam Woods learns how live music’s corporate juggernauts are transforming Belgium’s independent landscape in our latest market report, while music’s specialist travel agents educate Gordon Masson on the challenges and opportunities for the sector in 2023.

Elsewhere, we preview 10 festivals planning to make their debut in 2023.

For this edition’s comments and columns, NEC Group’s Guy Dunstan reveals some of the challenges and trends that he and his team are identifying through venues customer feedback, and Steve Jenner examines the various areas where he believes artificial intelligence can deliver improvements to the live music industry.

The Your Shout panel, meanwhile, recall the funniest or most bizarre thing they’ve seen at a festival.

As always, the majority of the magazine’s content will appear online in some form in the next four weeks.

However, if you can’t wait for your fix of essential live music industry features, opinion and analysis, click here to subscribe to IQ from just £6.25 a month – or check out what you’re missing out on with the limited preview below:

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • IQ 85
    Rap sheet: IQ 85 out now

    The booming European hip-hop market, along with a celebration of Tom Schroeder's two decades in the agency business, takes centre stage in September's IQ Magazine

  • Covid essentials: IQ 91 out now
    Covid essentials: IQ 91 out now

    The first-ever August edition of IQ Magazine offers essential coverage of the technological and financial resources helping the live business survive the Covid-19 crisis

  • A Latin love affair: IQ 86 out now
    A Latin love affair: IQ 86 out now

    The 86th edition of IQ Magazine shines the light on the thriving Latin music market and Steve Homer’s “epic” three decades in the business

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

comment|29 May 2023

We have to encourage change

news|26 May 2023

China’s live music market set for explosive growth

news|26 May 2023

Football icon Eric Cantona announces music tour

news|29 May 2023

Protests at Roger Waters’ Frankfurt concert

news|26 May 2023

Waters set for Ecuador’s biggest rock gig since 95

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Head of Sales (Live Events | Ticketing)Tixel

UKFull TimeTBC

Ticketing ManagerSenbla

London, UKFull TimeTBC

Financial ControllerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull Time£60K - £70K + Bonus

Venue ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull Time£37K - £45K