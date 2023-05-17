IFF 2023: Emma Banks and Mike Greek set for keynote

After more than 30 years of working together, the powerhouse duo behind CAA's London office will share the conference stage for the first time ever

CAA chiefs Emma Banks and Mike Greek will deliver a joint keynote at this year’s International Festival Forum (IFF), taking place between 26-28 September in London.

This year’s keynote is due to take place at 11:30 on Thursday 28 September at IFF’s new home in south London.

Iconic music venue Omeara and its surrounding spaces will form the campus, hosting booking agency and export office showcases, pop-up offices, speed meetings, conference debates, parties and more.

Since launching in 2015, IFF has become the leading annual gathering for festivals and booking agents, bringing the industry’s principal buyers and sellers together each autumn, when conversations about the following year’s festival line-ups are well underway.

Booking agency partners on this year’s IFF include CAA, WME, Wasserman, UTA, X-ray Touring, Primary Talent, ATC Live, Earth Agency, Solo and many others.

The 2023 edition is in association with TicketSwap, and backed by leading festival associations including the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF), YOUROPE and international festivals federation DeConcert!

In addition, Music Venue Trust will host a National Lottery-funded ‘Revive Live’ show on the final night.

Some of the latest delegates to confirm their attendance at IFF 2023 are Kim Worsoe (All Things Live Group), Thomas Zsifkovits (Barracuda Music), Nick Hobbs (Charmenko), Erik Newton & Juli Guiu (Clipper’s Live), Tom Glorieus (FKP Scorpio), Rense van Kessel (Friendly Fire) and Christof Huber (Gadget abc Entertainment Group).

Other delegates include: Christin Knäblein & Roman Pitone (Karsten Jahnke Concerts), Karolina Kozlowska (Live Nation & Luger Denmark), Ethan Proctor, Louise McGovern & Matthew Bartlett (Midnight Mango), Anett Lenk (Redlionmusic Agency), Jan Quiel (Wacken Open Air) and Ali Tillett & Rachel Fairhead (Warm Agency).

IFF is an invitation-only event organised by the ILMC. Full details, including how to apply to attend are at www.iff.rocks. A 90-second video summary about the event can be viewed below.

