Harry Styles breaks Scottish stadium record

Harry Styles has broken the record for the highest-selling stadium concert in Scottish history, according to the venue.

The 29-year-old, who is represented by CAA, drew 65,000 fans to Murrayfield in Edinburgh this past Saturday – breaking the previous best of 64,000 that the singer set with One Direction in 2014.

“Saturday night’s Harry Styles concert is the highest-selling stadium concert in Scotland ever with an attendance of over 65,000,” says a spokesperson for BT Murrayfield, who adds that the DF Concerts-promoted event was “fantastic”.

Styles’ Live Nation-promoted Love on Tour was the fourth highest-grossing in North America last year, delivering US$160.4 million at the box office from 47 shows, according to Pollstar. The star was also 2021’s top worldwide ticket seller, selling 669,051 tickets for a total gross of $86,723,984.

Love on Tour is due to finish up in Italy at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia on 22 July

The European leg continues this week with two shows at Stade de France in Paris (1-2 June), followed by three nights at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena in the Netherlands (4-6 June).

The run then reverts to the UK and Ireland with dates at Slane Castle in Ireland (10 June), four shows at London’s Wembley Stadium (13-14 & 16-17 June) and a two-night stand at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium (20-21 June).

Love on Tour will continue with concerts in Belgium, Germany, Poland, Austria, Spain and Portugal before finishing up in Italy at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia on 22 July.

