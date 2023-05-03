Halifax Piece Hall passes 100k ticket milestone

The 5,500-cap venue has enjoyed record sales for acts such as Sting, Queens Of The Stone Age, George Ezra, Madness and Boygenius

Halifax Piece Hall is set for its biggest ever year after ticket sales for this summer programme smashed the 100,000 mark.

The 5,500-cap West Yorkshire, UK venue will host 21 nights of live music throughout June, July and August with headline shows from the likes of Sting, Queens Of The Stone Age, George Ezra, Madness, Limp Bizkit, The Lumineers, Rag’n’Bone Man, Hozier, Boygenius, Orbital and James.

Live at The Piece Hall co-promoters, The Piece Hall Trust and Live Nation-owned Cuffe and Taylor, have revealed this year’s ticket sales have broken box office records.

“Last year we broke box office records when we sold 60,000 tickets,” says Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor. “To now top 100,000 sales – even before our first show with Madness on June 16 – just shows what a truly special venue this is.

“The music industry has certainly sat up and took notice and huge stars – from across many diverse genres from pop to rock to legendary dance acts – want to come and play here. Together with The Piece Hall Trust, we will continue to strive to bring the biggest names in music to Yorkshire and this incredible venue.”

“Our strong partnership with Cuffe and Taylor means we are able to bring world class artists to our iconic venue”

The Grade I listed Piece Hall originally opened in 1779 for the trading of ‘pieces’ of cloth produced by Yorkshire’s famous woollen mills and is the only remaining Georgian cloth hall in the world. It has welcomed more than 10.5 million visitors through its gates since reopening in 2017.

“What a phenomenal milestone to have reached,” adds Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust. “Our strong partnership with Cuffe and Taylor means we are able to bring world class artists to our iconic venue, and these sales prove just how big the appetite is for quality live music at The Piece Hall.

“This is a huge deal for Halifax and Calderdale in terms of the visitor economy, investment into the area and creating a powerful feeling of pride in place.”

Since 2016, Cuffe and Taylor, which entered into a co-promoter partnership with The Piece Hall Trust last year, has exclusively programmed all live music events at the 8,000-cap Scarborough Open Air Theatre – including massive headline shows by the likes of Britney Spears, Lionel Richie, Kylie Minogue, Christian Aguilera, Biffy Clyro, Sam Fender and Lewis Capaldi.

The Olivier Award-winning promoters are also responsible for staging UK tours with Britney Spears, Rod Stewart, Mariah Carey and Little Mix, while also festivals such as Lancashire’s Lytham Festival.

