Gorillaz announce The Getaway US stadium dates

The Damon Albarn-fronted band will kick off their autumn tour at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on 10 September

Gorillaz have announced The Getaway – a series of four US stadium shows scheduled for this autumn.

The Getaway, which will be the virtual band’s final run of American dates in support of their recently released album Cracker Island, will kick off on Sunday 10 September at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

The tour will then head to Q2 Stadium in Austin on 13 September and Credit 1 Union Amphitheatre in Chicago on 16 September, before wrapping up at Boston’s Fenway Park on 19 September. Support will come from Kaytranada, Lil Yachty and Remi Wolf.

The dates follow Gorillaz’ recent back-to-back Coachella performances and their 2022 world tour led by Damon Albarn and the 14-piece live band, aided and abetted by a varying cast of guest performers.

The full list of shows is as follows:

Sunday 10 September – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

Wednesday 13 September – Austin, TX – Q2 Stadium

Saturday 16 September – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tuesday 19 September – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.