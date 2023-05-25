PROFILE

news

Gill Park becomes partner at mgr

Arthur Award winner's partnership "a strong testament to her years of service" at the London-based chartered accountants

By Gordon Masson on 25 May 2023


International tax guru Gill Park has accepted a partnership role at mgr, the London-based chartered accountants has announced.

Park first joined mgr in 1998 as part of their tax department, before moving into the company’s newly created touring department. After relocating to Spain in 2008, she continued to raise the profile of mgr’s touring services, working with well-known artists from around the world and bringing numerous new clients to the company. 

Not only is Gill the best in the live music business, she’s also mgr, through and through”

The firm’s touring team assists international artists with their worldwide tax compliance while on tour. With Park leading the team into the post-pandemic era of live music and international touring, the company offered her partnership to cement the relationship with their longest-serving live music specialist.

“Not only is Gill the best in the live music business, she’s also mgr, through and through,” states managing partner, Nick Muir. “We love live music at mgr and we’re thrilled to have Gill as our partner.”

Speaking on her new appointment, Park comments, “I’m thrilled to continue my long-standing relationship with mgr now as a partner and I’m excited about the future of the touring team.”

 

